More parking spaces for K2 Leisure Centre

More parking spaces are planned to be created at Crawley’s K2 Leisure Centre.

Plans submitted by Crawley Borough Council are set to add another 64 spaces, up from the current 472 to 536.

This excludes the 19 staff parking bays behind K2.

Funding for the scheme, subject to planning permission being granted, was approved by the council’s cabinet in July 2017.

The leisure centre sees a total of 1.3million visitors use the facilities every year.

According to the planning application the car park has a ‘high level of parking stress’ with an average of 93 per cent on a weekday evening and 99 per cent at the weekend.

The application adds: “The loss of a portion of the car park’s landscaping in favour of additional parking spaces is acceptable.

“Without a capacity increase, indiscriminate parking at K2 will continue. This compromises the quality of the space, and may also lead to safety issues for those walking or cycling through the car park.”

