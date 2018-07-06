More rail delays between Horsham and Littlehampton after barrier damaged

A barrier has been wrecked at level crossing between Horsham and Littlehampton causing more misery on the railway lines.

One of the barriers at the Billingshurst level crossing in Station Road has been damaged this afternoon (July 6).

An eyewitness at the scene said it looked like a vehicle had gone through the barrier.

The incident has had a knock on affect to services between Horsham and the coast with Southern Rail warning trains will be running at a reduced speed.

The rail service provider said delays of around 20 minutes are expected as trains are being ‘talked past by the signallers’. the process can take up to five minutes per train, Southern added.

Disruption is expected to last until 4pm.