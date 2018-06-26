More than £200,000 raised at Crawley Race for Life weekend

More than 2,500 women and girls raised a total of £206,000 during the Race for Life weekend at Tilgate Park, Crawley.

There were 5k and 10k events on Saturday and the Pretty Muddy event on Sunday.

Event manager Jenny Ainsworth said: “It was a glorious weekend – Crawley did us proud!

“There was sunshine and a great spirit and lots of laughs. And on the Sunday there was definitely plenty of mud!

“We’d like to thank everyone who took part and raised money and everyone who helped us to make it happen.

“All their efforts will help Cancer Research UK beat cancer sooner!”

Celebrating completing the Pretty Muddy event

