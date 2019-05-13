Motorcyclist, 25, tragically dies in collision in Poynings

A motorcyclist has died after being involved in a collision in Poynings, police said.

The collision happened at around 1pm on Sunday (May 12), in Saddlescombe Road, Poynings.

A Sussex Police spokesman said: “Police are appealing for witnesses to a collision at around 1pm on Sunday (May 12) on Saddlescombe Road, Poynings.

“A motorcycle collided with a black Citroen DS3 and a green Ford Mondeo.

“Sadly, a 25-year-old man from Portslade died at the scene.

“Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the manner in which any of the vehicles were driven prior to the collision.”

Witnesses can contact Sussex Police online here quoting Operation Corfe.

