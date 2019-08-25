Motorcyclist sustains 'life-changing injuries' in A23 collision

Police are appealing for witnesses following a collision that left a man with 'serious life-changing injuries', police have said.

Shortly before 6pm on Saturday (August 24) emergency services were called to the A23 northbound near its junction with the B2115 Cuckfield Lane, Warninglid, where a motorcyclist appeared to have collided with the central barrier, police said.

A 61-year-old man from Colchester, Essex, had been riding a black Yamaha cruiser-style motorcycle. He sustained serious life-changing injuries.

The A23 was closed in both directions for the attendance of a helicopter from the Kent, Surrey and Sussex air ambulance but the casualty was eventually taken to the Royal Sussex County Hospital, Brighton, by road ambulance.

The road was not fully re-opened until 8.45pm while the incident was dealt with and investigated.

Sergeant Mark Farrow, of Sussex Police, said: "We recognise the significant impact this would have had on motorists within the area and thank the public for their understanding and patience while we were dealing with this incident."

Anyone who saw what happened, who noticed the motorcycle being driven shortly before the collision or who may have relevant dash-cam footage is asked to contact police online(https://www.sussex.police.uk/contact/af/contact-us), by email at collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.ukor by phoning 101, quoting Operation Enslow.