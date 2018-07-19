Music festival for all the family

Following the tremendous success of the first Sussex Music Festival last summer raising over £400 for Cancer Research, Sussex Music Festival 2018 is shaping up to be bigger and better than ever!

Five hundred people are expected to descend on Copthorne Prep School this summer to see 24 local bands play across two stages, supporting St Catherine’s Hospice Crawley and British Heart Foundation.

In addition to a variety of local bands playing anything from Blues Rock and Indie music to pure rock and roll, this family friendly festival also features bouncy castles, children’s entertainers, and face-painting for children (or Mums and Dads!).

Grown-ups can also take advantage of the festivals two fully stocked bars, and professional catering for all the family throughout the day.

And for the first time this year a separate acoustic stage will feature local artists hand-picked by staff at Hospital Radio Crawley.

Speaking about how the festival came about, Co-Founder Sabrina Leech commented: “We wanted to run an event that gives back to the community by supporting amazing local talent; raising desperately needed funds for the phenomenal work that St Catherine’s Hospice and British Heart Foundation do; and giving people of all ages the chance to have an amazing day out this summer!”

After hearing of the success of last year’s event Sabrina and husband Aiden were inundated by applications from local artists to play in 2017, prompting them to run a number of showcase gigs in Brighton, Croydon, London, and Horsham in the run up to the festival.

The impact of these has helped firmly secure the Sussex Music Festival’s place in the calendar of families living locally, and seasoned festival goers alike, whilst already raising funds for this year’s chosen charities.

Sussex Music Festival is a self-funded, not for profit venture with 100 per cent of the profits going to good causes.

Tickets are on sale now.

2018’s charity is Young Epilepsy whose school and college (St Pier’s) is based just down the road in Lingfield where some truly exceptional students strive, often against their given odds, to achieve amazing things.

Young Epilepsy strives to create better futures for young lives with epilepsy and associated conditions and we are thrilled to be supporting them. All profits raised are donated and are going to the music department, directly benefiting students.

The Festival is a family friendly affair, featuring 11 artists from 12noon – 8pm on July 28 at Copthorne Prep School in Mill Lane.

Entry is £10 and under 18s are free.

For more information, visit: www.srmf.co.uk

