Music teacher on child sex charges

A music teacher has been charged with historic child sex offences alleged to have happened at locations in Warnham and South London, say police.

Andrew Simon Wilson, 56, a self-employed music teacher and organist, of Norwood Way, Walton-on-the Naze, Essex, appeared on bail at Crawley Magistrates Court today charged with 20 offences, including 17 offences against four boys aged between nine and 14.

He faces two cases of indecent assault and two cases of gross indecency on a boy at locations in Warnham; another eight cases of indecent assault and two cases of gross indecency on a boy at locations in Warnham; and a separate case of indecent assault on a boy in Warnham.

He also faces two cases of sexual assault and one case of meeting a child for sexual activity, both relating to a boy at locations in South London and Germany.

He is also accused of three cases of making 39 allegedly indecent images of unidentified children, found at his address when he was arrested in September 2016.

Wilson did not enter any pleas and the case was committed for trial, with an initial appearance at Lewes Crown Court on February 14.

The prosecution follows an investigation named Operation Burberry, carried out by detectives from the Sussex Police Public Protection Command.

Police say that the images found when he was arrested are believed to come from the internet and do not relate to children in the areas referred to.