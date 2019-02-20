Mystic Joe meets Strictly’s Kevin Clifton at Crawley show

The cast of smash hit musical Rock of Ages, including Strictly Come Dancing’s Kevin Clifton, were treated to a visit from Crawley’s very own Mystic Joe before their opening night at The Hawth Crawley last night (Tuesday February 19).

Mystic Joe is a fun, interactive artwork, which invites the public to give their views on what would make Crawley a better place to live, work and visit.

He will be travelling around Crawley until the end of June and is totally free to use - you could even win a prize!

Crawley Borough Council say they would love to hear your thoughts on what is currently on offer creatively in Crawley and Mystic Joe is here to listen.

Tell him what you think is missing, or maybe you would like to talk about something you have seen or taken part in elsewhere that you would like to see in your town.

If you have a view or idea you would like to share, look out for Mystic Joe and have your say.

Rock of Ages is an LA love story, full of rock anthems, big dreams and even bigger hair.

The show runs at The Hawth until Saturday February 23.

For more information on to book tickets for Rock of Ages visit www.hawth.co.uk or call The Hawth Box Office on 01293 553636.

To find out more about Mystic Joe and where he will be next check out ‘MysticJoe2019’ on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

