The show – which is currently airing on Channel 4 at 8pm on Thursdays – has begun its search for individuals, friends, couples and families who could offer a rescue dog a home and share their story as part of their next series.

The programme follows prospective owners as they are matched with a rescue dog, specially selected by the expert team of matchmakers at Wood Green - an animal charity in Cambridgeshire.

Five Mile Films, the production company responsible for making the show, said: "In previous series we have found there are many reasons that people might wish to bring a dog into their lives; loneliness, extra company for a child, to encourage exercise or to live in the moment more.

"We tell the story of both humans and dogs, as they prepare to meet each other for the first time.

"We’re casting our net far and wide to find potential dog-rescuers. We want to hear from anyone who is seriously considering rescuing a dog and is up for talking to us about why they need a dog in their life."