New alert over traffic hold-ups on major Crawley-Horsham route

New warnings are being sounded over traffic delays because of roadworks on a major route linking Crawley and Horsham.

Drivers have faced daily delays on the A2220 Horsham Road at its junction with the A23 at Cheal’s roundabout since the roadworks began last October.

The roadworks are not scheduled to finish until early June but contractors warned today that new traffic management systems will come into force from Sunday night.

The works are being undertaken to widen the road at the roundabout in a bid to cope with an anticipated future increase in traffic due to the building of a new estate at Kilnwood Vale in Faygate.

The work is being paid for by Kilnwood Vale developers Crest Nicholson - who last December sought the final go-ahead for 130 new homes at the Faygate site - and is being carried out on the company’s behalf by Breheny Civil Engineering.

In a statement today Crest Nicholason said: “Crest Nicholson will continue highway improvement works on the Cheals Roundabout with a change in traffic management scheduled for the night of March 24 2019.

“The change is required to undertake the next phase of works on the scheme.

“Works are expected to be completed by the end of May/early June 2019 and will deliver a new segregated left turn filter lane leading from Horsham Road to Crawley Avenue, as well as constructing a separator island and landscaped footpaths and pedestrian crossings.

“Lane closures on Horsham Road and Crawley Avenue will remain in place until the works programme is completed.

“Road users are being advised to expect delays and, where possible, to allow extra time for their journeys.”

Crest Nicholson says that new drainage to improve overall road conditions has already been completed, along with a new footpath on Horsham Road and bases for new road lanes added to the approach and exit points via Horsham.

The company says it is ensuring that disruption is ‘kept to a minimum and access to surrounding properties and businesses and areas will be maintained at all times.’

The roadworks have already led to some public fears over road safety because of traffic trying to avoid the roadworks by cutting through nearby residential areas.