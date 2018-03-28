New and improved town centre signs show the way for visitors

New signs have been installed in Queens Square and more are set to follow across the town centre.

Crawley Borough Council, has installed the signs following an extensive consultation period with residents, businesses and residents.

The project has been funded by Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council and the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership, as part of the Crawley Growth Programme Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Councillor Peter Smith, said: “The new signage in Queens Square adds the finishing touch to this part of the Town Centre Regeneration Programme.

“It uses fresh new designs incorporating maps to help visitors, as well as residents, to find their way around all of the key town centre areas.

“The modern style brings Crawley right up to date as we continue our regeneration programme for our town.”

The new signs cover a larger area of the town centre, than the older versions, and will help residents and visitors find their way around the town centre, highlighting key areas and activities on offer.

Additional signage around the wider town centre highlights walking times to Crawley and Three Bridges railway stations (with quick and direct services to London and the south coast), K2 Crawley leisure centre, Tilgate Park and Nature Centre, Checkatrade.com Stadium (home to League Two Crawley Town FC), The Hawth theatre and Manor Royal Business District.

Louise Goldsmith, leader of West Sussex County Council, said: “We have invested in Crawley over a number of years to grow and develop the town as a place where businesses and people can thrive.

“New signage might not sound like the most important part of development but it is key to making sure people get the most out of their town.

Jonathan Sharrock, Coast to Capital Chief Executive said: “We are continually impressed with the development and delivery of the Crawley Growth Programme and these upgrades are a great example of the positive change taking place in Crawley.

For up to date information about the Crawley Growth Programme, visit www.regeneratingcrawley.gov.uk