New bus routes link Horley development with town centre

Two dedicated bus routes linking Westvale Park to Horley town centre, Horley railway station and Crawley will be unveiled next weekend.

The two new services will be called the 422 and 424 and will be launched on September 1.

The new 422 route will run via Reigate, Horley Town Centre and Gatwick South Terminal (A23).

The 424 service will operate via Redhill and East Surrey Hospital.

Both routes will be hourly services and combined they will deliver a half hourly service through the development for the benefit of residents and the wider community.

To date, the Westvale Park developers have already provided £1.62m of funding towards new infrastructure, such as the new bus service and cycle and pedestrian routes.

Developers say that further funding will be provided in the future as the Westvale Park community continues to grow, including significant contributions to education, transport, open space and community facilities.

Managing Director of Crest Nicholson Strategic Projects, Andrew Dobson, commented: “The launch of the new bus routes connecting residents to popular local hotspots, such as Crawley and Gatwick Airport, is the next milestone for Westvale Park.

“With plans in place for shops, pubs, restaurants, play areas and a local community hall, we are proud of the thriving community that has already begun to develop at this popular village-style development.”

The bus service is being introduced by Southdown, in partnership with Surrey County Council and Reigate and Banstead Borough Council and is jointly funded by the developers of Westvale Park and Surrey County Council.