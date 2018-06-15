New Crawley cycleway built

A shared use cycleway in Crawley has been created thanks to a £500,000 Crawley Growth Programme (CGP) scheme.

The 1km-long, cycleway goes along Station Hill in the west, along Worth Park Avenue to Ridley’s Corner in the east and along sections of Worth Road.

Haslett Avenue and Worth Park Avenue traffic signals have also been upgraded as part of the scheme so that all the cycle crossing points are fully Toucan controlled, ie, are shared between cyclists and pedestrians.

The completion of the cycleway was marked this week – national Bike Week 2018 – with a gathering of partners involved in the scheme, together with children and staff from nearby Milton Mount Primary School.

Stephen Hillier, West Sussex County Council Lead Cabinet Member for the Crawley Growth Programme, said: “We know that the county needs significant investment in new infrastructure to help stimulate economic growth and Crawley is a key growth location. The Worth Park Avenue scheme improves the sustainable transport infrastructure in the town.

“This excellent project provides shared use facilities along Worth Road, connecting with local schools, and improved connectivity to National Cycle Network route 21 at St Mary’s Drive and Three Bridges Railway Station.”

Councillor Peter Smith, Cabinet Member for Planning and Economic Development at Crawley Borough Council, said: “This new shared use pedestrian/cycleway delivers a safe route for people to connect with National Cycle Route 21 and to get to and from Three Bridges Station.

“The Crawley Growth Programme aims to improve sustainable transport links and this project is an excellent example of that. I hope that local people will consider their options for using Three Bridges Station in the future and choose to walk or cycle rather than using a car.”

Jonathan Sharrock, Chief Executive at Coast to Capital, said: “Improving transport infrastructure in the area is of significant strategic importance for the region. We are delighted with the developments of the Crawley Growth Programme and this project will benefit the local community and encourage residents and visitors to use sustainable transport. We are looking forward to seeing future developments with this project.”

The shared use cycleway project forms part of the Crawley Growth Programme and as such is funded through the Local Growth Fund.

The total Crawley Growth programme will see more than £60m invested to support growth in Crawley and is being delivered by a major partnership of public and private organisations, including the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership, West Sussex County Council, Crawley Borough Council, Metrobus, Gatwick Airport Limited, Manor Royal Business Improvement District (BID) Company.