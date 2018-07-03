New Crawley deacon ordained

Martin Walker, who will be serving at St John the Baptist, Crawley, was on of the new deacons ordained by the Bishop of Chichester in his Cathedral Church on Saturday (June 30).

Family, friends and parish supporters came in great numbers to support the new deacons.

In his sermon, Bishop Martin preached of how it is the life and work of the deacon to “declare God’s love, reveals God’s glory and prepare the human race for the coming of the kingdom of Jesus Christ, a kingdom of justice, peace and abundance for all God’s people,” urging the new deacons to “nurture the evidence of this kingdom, the reality of which is seen in the utterly inclusive society of the Church, its sign and forerunner...a Church of intense compassion and sensitivity, that weeps for the hurts and griefs of others with the wounded heart of Christ himself’.

Deacons attending were: Martin Walker (St John the Baptist, Crawley) Ian Edgar (West Tarring and Worthing); Jon Haines (All Saints’, Eastbourne); Tim Hiorns (All Saints’, Crowborough); Jez Lowries (St Leonard’s, Denton, with South Heighton and Tarring Neville); Danny Pegg (Stone Cross with North Langney); Angus Reid (All Saints’, Hove); Simon Shorey (The Point Church, Burgess Hill); Ben Sleep (St John’s Meads, Eastbourne); Lucy Sullivan (Rottingdean); Rebecca Tuck (St Mary the Virgin, in the Horsham Team Ministry).