New Crawley eco-friendly council homes nearing completion

New council homes at Dobbins Place in Ifield West are nearing completion.

The new development consists of four two-bed houses and a pair of two-bed maisonettes.

Dobbins Place is the second Passivhaus development in Crawley. Gales Place in Three Bridges was completed in February 2017.

Passivhaus is a German standard of housing designed in the 1990s that concentrates on exceptionally low energy demands, high insulation levels, high performance doors and windows, air tightness to minimise heat loss and mechanical ventilation with highly efficient heat recovery.

Passivhaus properties do not have central heating and comfortable temperatures are maintained all year round.

Fresh air is continuously provided by mechanical ventilation.

This provides high air quality while reducing condensation.

More news:

Lorry driver celebrates £1 million EuroMillions Lottery win

Crawley arson attack - flammable material pushed through letter box

New Crawley shop to open creating 50 jobs

When is the Crawley town centre post office moving? Here’s all you need to know

£80 fines for people who drop litter in Crawley

Man attacks pensioner, 83, and takes her shopping trolley in Crawley

A council spokesman said: “Annual running costs for the homes are expected to be significantly lower as Passivhaus buildings typically achieve around a 75 per cent reduction in heating requirements compared to standard new buildings.

In addition to Dobbins Place, another 124 council homes are also due to be completed and ready for tenants to move into over the course of the next few months:

Forge Wood, 29

Former Goffs Park council depot next to Old Horsham Road in Southgate, 22 houses and 22 flats

Lonsdale Court on Three Bridges Road, 14 flats

Former Kilnmead car park site in Northgate, which will be dedicated to the memory of fallen Crawley serviceman, John Brackpool, 32 flats and 5 houses

Councillor Michael Jones, Cabinet Member for Housing, said: “I’m delighted that work on all of these homes is nearly finished.

“These homes will be a fantastic addition to their neighbourhoods, and our Passivhaus homes at Dobbins Place show this council leading the way in offering a more economical and environmentally sustainable way of living for our residents.

“The 130 new homes due to be completed and handed over to tenants over these next few weeks and months will undoubtedly make a significant difference to the needs of people on our local waiting lists.

“Given the financial pressures facing local government, I am very proud of the achievement of this council and its officers in delivering such a substantial amount of new council housing. It has been a tremendous success story, which everyone should welcome, and there is more to come.”