New Crawley shop to open creating 50 jobs

A new shop is to open in County Mall creating more than 50 jobs.

Discount retailer B&M will open its doors for the first time at 9am on Saturday 13th April 13 at the former BHS site.

A spokesman said: “Customers can expect to find a wide variety of branded products including toys, food and drink, pet range, health and beauty and homewares.

“We’re feeling really positive about the creation of more jobs for local people and we hope customers are going to be delighted with their new store.

“We are all really excited to get the doors open and welcome our new customers through the door in the a few weeks.”

