New development to bear name of Crawley soldier who died serving in Afghanistan

A Crawley soldier who died while serving his country in Afghanistan is to be honoured by having a new housing development bear his name.

John Brackpool, of Bewbush, was 27 years old when he died in action on July 9 2009, two days short of his 28th birthday.

At a full meeting of Crawley Borough Council on Wednesday (October 17), Geraint Thomas, cabinet member for environmental services, announced that a development of 37 affordable homes on the former Kilnmead car park would be known as John Brackpool Close.

The 32 flats on the site will be named John Brackpool Court.

Private Brackpool’s mother, Carol, fully supported the idea and said: “When I first heard about it I was thrilled; it’s something good to come out of something so bad.

“It’s great that there will be something in his memory in Crawley forever.

“It’s a lovely idea and he would have loved it. He was a Crawley lad and loved the town; if he’d come home I’m sure he’d still be living here.”

An emotional Mr Thomas told the meeting that Private Brackpool, who had one child, had been serving as a rifleman with the Prince of Wales’s Company, 1st Battalion Welsh Guards, in Helmund Province. when he died.

He added: “This is a worthy commemoration of Private John Brackpool’s service and sacrifice. I’m pleased to have been able to work with John’s mother to name this new street and development after him.”