New gas contractor will save £1 million, says Crawley council

Crawley Borough Council says property services company Liberty Group will save it about £1 million during its new gas servicing contract.

It will be responsible for providing day-to-day gas repairs, emergency and out of hours work together with annual safety checks from April 2019. The company will also take on responsibility for planned boiler and heating system replacements from the current contractor in April 2020.

The contract, which is worth in excess of £25 million over 11 years, is subject to an initial five-year period with renewals every two years subject to performance.

Councillor Michael Jones, Cabinet member for Housing, said: “This new contract will ensure that council tenants continue to have gas boilers and heating that are safe, efficient and reliable.

See also:

Crawley in top 10 of UK’s most innovative places

Free Crawley Halloween outdoor cinema and spooky fun

Gatwick Airport expansion - ‘State of Emergency’ declared by pressure group

“The Liberty Group bid is the best deal for the council and tenants, and provides significant savings over the course of the contract. We’ll make sure that Liberty Gas delivers what our tenants need, and we’ll make sure those savings made are invested in delivering an even better housing service for our tenants.”

Karen Sloan, chief operating officer at Liberty, said: “We’re delighted to be working with Crawley Borough Council to deliver its programme of gas servicing and responsive maintenance work to more than 8,000 properties.

“At Liberty we pride ourselves on achieving exceptional quality and value for money, and this is a really exciting opportunity for us to work in partnership with the council to deliver an innovative new approach that is really focused on efficiency and creating the best possible value for customers.”