New Greggs vegan sausage roll goes on sale in Crawley

People in Crawley have a chance to tuck into a new vegan sausage roll unveiled nationwide by bakery chain Greggs today - while others in Sussex miss out.

Greggs - renowned for the mass sale of traditional pork sausage rolls - announced that its new quorn version would be on sale across the country from today.

And while people popping into Greggs’ store in Queensway, Crawley, have a chance to snap up the savoury treat, people in Horsham and Mid Sussex are missing out.

There are none of the new vegan rolls on sale in Greggs stores in South Road, Haywards Heath; Market Place, Burgess Hill, nor West Street, Horsham, this morning.

Bosses at the bakery chain say that their vegan-version roll has been designed to mirror the classic original with layers of puff pastry, made with vegetable oil, and a bespoke Quorn filling.

Greggs launched the new product after 20,000 people signed a petition by animal welfare organisation Peta calling on Greggs to produce a vegan version of its best-selling item.