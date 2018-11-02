New homes to be built on Horsham pub site

Work has begun on building new homes on the site of a landmark Horsham pub.

Final planning approval was granted last month for nine new homes to be created on and around the site of the Queens Head pub in Queen Street.

Brewers Hall & Woodhouse confirm that they sold the pub and adjacent land on October 15 to local property developers Churchlands QH.

Meanwhile, Horsham District Council has approved proposals to demolish the rear extension and outbuildings of the pub and the erection of a new extension to create three flats on the first and second floor above the pub.

Approval has also been given for the conversion of the property next to the pub - 39 Queen Street - into two flats, and for four houses along New Street.