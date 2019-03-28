New Horsham town centre sandwich bar revealed... with a twist

A new eatery in the town centre, set to open its doors ready for the weekend, has been revealed.

Tasca, a Portugese sandwich bar is to open on the site of the former Polish supermarket, Polski Sklep, in the Bishopric.

Lenny Rego, owner of the venue, is planning a soft launch tomorrow (Friday March 29) and over the weekend.

He said: “It’s bringing the Mediterranean over to the UK.

“I had an idea in mind and I thought I would go with it.

“I’m bringing something new to Horsham.”

Lenny hopes to bring a different type of atmosphere to the area.

The eatery will service sandwiches using Portugese breads, along with coffee, and the nation’s beers and wines.

Lenny told how the bar will stock custard tarts and ‘a big range of cakes’ from a Portugese bakery.

He added: “We have had a few people pop in. They have given nice words.

“It makes me feel good that they feel that way about it,

“I’m excited for what the future holds.”