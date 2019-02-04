New petrol station and shop planned for site near Horsham

Proposals are being put forward to build a new petrol station, shop, motorcycle dealership base and business units in Billingshurst.

The proposed development - on land at Platts Roundabout at the junction of the A272 and A29 - could create up to 140 new jobs.

The plans have been drawn up by Billingshurst-based landowner Arunway, petrol station operator Forelle Estates and local motorbike dealers Destination Triumph.

The site would house a Shell garage, Budgens convenience shop and a Subway sandwich store, along with a showroom and workshop for Destination Triumph, as well as new business units.

Details of the development were put before Billinshurst Parish Council last month and an application for planning approval is expected to be submitted shortly. Meanwhile, around 3,800 information brochures are going out to local residents.

A spokesman for the developers said: ”The scheme has been carefully tailored to benefit local people and businesses, by providing much-needed new facilities on an appropriate scale in the best possible location. New jobs would be created across the site, with 15 in the petrol station, 30 at Destination Triumph and between 65 - 95 in the new business units.”

He said the business units were being ‘designed to cater for the requirements of existing local businesses if they are looking to relocate within the village’.

Forelle Estates managing director John Mason said: “We’re excited about the prospect of opening a new Shell petrol station in Billingshurst, as we understand local residents want improved choice.

“If planning permission is granted, we aim to have the new petrol station up and running by the end of the year.”

Arunway director Richard Scripps added: “As Billingshurst-based landowners since the early 20th century, my family has a long association with the village and, whilst designing this scheme, we first and foremost sought to address the needs of the local community.

“These plans provide the right mix of uses, on the correct scale and in the best location, to support local businesses, generate new jobs and deliver a new petrol station for local people.

Plans to develop the Platts Roundabout site were first unveiled in March last year.

Meanwhile, in a separate proposal, planning permission is currently being sought from Horsham District Council for a new petrol station at Faygate.

It is proposed to build the garage at Little Clovers Farm, Crawley Road, with four pumps, a forecourt building, 36 parking spaces and charging points for electric vehicles.