New plans for 98 flats next to Crawley College

Fresh plans for a block of 98 flats next to Crawley College have been submitted to the council.

The part six and eight storey building is proposed on the site of two service buildings and a car park off Northgate Avenue opposite the police station.

The development would provide 100 per cent affordable housing.

A previous scheme for 90 flats on the same site was approved by Crawley Borough Council.

According to the application: “This application offers the chance to deliver a striking new building in a prominent location within Crawley.

“This will improve the townscape and assist the council to meet housing demands.

“The proposed development is in a sustainable location and makes efficient use of the land at densities that have been proven acceptable through recent town centre planning consents.”

The scheme has 52 parking spaces and all dwellings would have dedicated secure cycle storage within the building, while extra cycle spaces are provided outside for visitors.

The development is in the form of a single block on the northern and western edges of the site with a shared parking and amenity space away from Northgate Avenue.

To comment visit www.crawley.gov.uk/planning using code CR/2018/0341/FUL.

