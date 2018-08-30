New pub opens in Horsham town centre - with a musical flourish

A new pub has opened in style in Horsham town centre ... to the sound of church bells.

Ten bellringers from Horsham and Warnham rang a special quarter peal at St Mary’s Church, Horsham, yesterday to celebrate the opening of the pub - Brewhouse & Kitchen on the site of the former Wabi restaurant in East Street.

The pub, which officially opened on Monday, prides itself on being ‘a bit different’ by brewing its own craft beers on site as well as matching dishes on its menu to different styles of beer.

And the bellringers who rang the chimes at St Mary’s yesterday got a chance to taste it for themselves.

Jeremy Alford, who conducted the ringing, explained that bellringing was “a very special English tradition but thirsty work and so the opening of this new establishment was very welcome.”

The pub is on the site of of former Japanese restaurant Wabi which announced its closure in May and the sale of the freehold to the Brewhouse Bar and Kitchen Group which owns more than 20 brewpubs across the country.

Meanwhile, bellringers will be back in action in Horsham on Saturday September 8 when St Mary’s will host a special bellringing striking competition. Seven teams of 10 ringers from across the South East will strive to win by ringing a faultless set piece of Yorkshire Surprise Royal.

Starting at 10am, independent judges will carefully note each fault and the team with the least faults will be awarded ‘The Essex Trophy’ – an impressive model bell. The prize will be awarded by Horsham MP Jeremy Quin. Current holders of the trophy are the local team from the Sussex County Association of Change Ringers who are keen to retain the trophy but face stiff competition.