New school between Horsham and Crawley set to open in September

Construction of a new state-of-the-art school between Horsham and Crawley is now nearing completion.

The school - Kilnwood Vale Primary at Faygate - is due to open in September and will have places for a total of 420 pupils, including a nursery class.

Developers Crest Nicholson have joined forces with educaton contractor Willmott Dixon to build the school as part of the Kilnwood Vale development at Faygate which is now home to around 600 people.

A significant construction milestone was reached last week as the roof of new school was completed - known as a ‘topping out’ ceremony. When opened, the school will include extensive playing fields with a football pitch, multi-use game areas and a dedicated wildlife area, including a pond and wild flower meadow.

A spokesman for Crest NIcholston said: “Both the school and associated nursery are designed with Kilnwood Vale’s growing community in mind, with plans set out to expand to three classes per year group as more people move to the area.”

Andrew Dobson, managing director of Crest Nicholson strategic projects, said: “We are proud of the progress which has been made so far and thrilled to give pupils a new place to learn this September.

“We’re delighted to deliver our vision for Kilnwood Vale, following our core garden village principles: considering social, environmental and economic factors.

“We want to show residents that we’re not just building houses but creating a sustainable and thriving community legacy.

“This year marks the five-year anniversary of when our first residents joined the Kilnwood Vale community. During that time, Kilnwood Vale has grown into one of West Sussex’s fastest growing communities, with over 600 people now calling the development home. We’re looking forward to sharing this key part of our commitment to offer local family’s access to the best amenities.”

School operator GLF Schools, which was founded in 2012 and now looks after more than 30 primary and secondary schools, has played a key role in the design of the primary school.

Spokesman Jon Chaloner said: “Kilnwood Vale’s pupils will benefit from an inclusive ethos, excellent teaching and a broad and balanced curriculum underpinned by strong leadership.”

New two and three-bedroom homes at Kilnwood Vale are currenly available with prices starting at £274,950.