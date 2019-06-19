New school is needed

The new housing developments in the Crawley and Horsham area have left many parents of primary aged children worried.

Where will we be allocated a secondary school? As the local schools in the Horsham (Millais, Tanbridge House, Forest) and East Crawley (Oriel High and Hazelwick) areas are full to overflowing, children are being bussed further afield as the last secondary schools in the area fill up. We are a group of concerned teachers and parents who are applying to the government to set up a new Free Secondary School in the Pease Pottage/Colgate area. The application is being submitted under Fulham Boys School supervision, and would be a no-excuses school dedicated to the highest standards. Fulham Boys School is oversubscribed by 5 applicants for every place, and while it has 40% of its pupils from social housing, it has also attracted 10% who would otherwise go to local private schools, because the standards are so high. A longer school day, with a daily programme of co- curricular activities, along with a STEM speciality are just some of the exciting features of this school proposal.

To help us succeed in our application, we would be pleased to have as many people as possible, who value choice and high standards in education, to show their support by signing up on our website. You will be joining over 400 other parents and members of the community who have already done so. http://hughlatimerschool.org.uk/register-interest-contact-us.html