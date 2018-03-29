New signs help Crawley visitors

New wayfinding signs have been installed in Crawley’ Queens Square, with more to be rolled out across the town centre in the coming weeks.

It follows an extensive consultation period with residents, businesses and other key stakeholders, including the Town Centre Partnership.

Crawley Borough Council has installed wayfinding signs to increase the visibility of key town centre areas and improve connectivity to out of town attractions for both visitors and residents.

Funded by Crawley Borough Council, West Sussex County Council and the Coast to Capital Local Enterprise Partnership, as part of the Crawley Growth Programme, the newly installed Queens Square signs include two totems featuring maps and directions to other areas of the town centre, such as the Historic High Street, The Boulevard, The Broadway and County Mall.

The council says that the scheme replaces 10 tired and mismatched signs in the town centre with 20 new finger post and totem signs. The new signs cover a larger area of the town centre, and will help residents and visitors find their way around the town centre, highlighting key areas and activities on offer.

Additional signage around the wider town centre highlights walking times to Crawley and Three Bridges railway stations (with quick and direct services to London and the south coast), K2 Crawley leisure centre, Tilgate Park and Nature Centre, Checkatrade.com Stadium (home to League Two Crawley Town FC), The Hawth theatre and Manor Royal Business District.

Cabinet Member for Economic Development, Councillor Peter Smith, said: “The new signage in Queens Square adds the finishing touch to this part of the Town Centre Regeneration Programme.

“It uses fresh new designs incorporating maps to help visitors, as well as residents, to find their way around all of the key town centre areas.

“The modern style brings Crawley right up to date as we continue our regeneration programme for our town.”

Louise Goldsmith, leader of West Sussex County Council, said: “We have invested in Crawley over a number of years to grow and develop the town as a place where businesses and people can thrive.

“New signage might not sound like the most important part of development but it is key to making sure people get the most out of their town. We are delighted to have been able to put funding towards this.”

Jonathan Sharrock, Coast to Capital Chief Executive said: “We are continually impressed with the development and delivery of the Crawley Growth Programme and these upgrades are a great example of the positive change taking place in Crawley. The new signage will improve accessibility for residents and visitors alike and we are looking forward to watching Crawley thrive as the wider project comes to fruition.”

