New store to open in Horsham town centre

A new Homesense store is to open within TK Maxx in Horsham’s Forum on Thursday.

Homesense - which dubs itself the homeware-for-less retailer - says it will offer ‘unique and branded homeware with savings of up to 60 per cent.’

The store opening is creating 26 new jobs.

Among items on sale will be cookware, furniture, lighting, decorative items, bedding and bathroom accessories, along with gifts and seasonal décor.

A spokesman for the firm said: “Homesense offers shoppers big brands and unique finds at irresistible prices by providing an eclectic and ever-changing mix of branded homeware.

“Savvy Homesense buyers deal directly with brand owners and artisans globally, and work tirelessly to negotiate great deals on quality merchandise.”

The store opens at 10 am on Thursday.