New town centre restaurant set to open

A new restaurant is set to open in Haywards Heath - bringing with it a jobs boost for the town.

UK-wide restaurant chain Miller & Carter Steakhouse is due to open the new eaterie in Butlers Green Road in March.

The firm plans to recruit 50 new kitchen and waiting staff, along with new bartenders.

Company regional business manager John Crayford said: “Bringing a new Miller & Carter to Haywards Heath is a fantastic opportunity for the brand and we look forward to providing the best steaks and service that Miller & Carter is renowned for across the UK.

“Everyone who works for us is completely obsessed with steak and we’re keen to recruit people who share in our love for excellent quality - both food and service, and we’re looking to attract applicants with enthusiasm to join the team and become official steak geeks.

“We want team members to deliver a fantastic experience for every guest that walks through our doors, as we gear up to our opening.”

Miller & Carter say they source beef from carefully selected cattle reared on sustainable British and Irish farms, before being matured for at least 30 days.

The new restaurant is due to open on March 8.

Anyone interested in applying for a role can contact general manager Claire Jamieson on 07938714230 or email millerandcarterhaywardsheath@gmail.com.