New ‘treasure trove’ store opens in Horsham town centre

A new store which opened in Horsham town centre this morning says it offers a ‘treasure trove’ for shoppers.

Homeware-for-less retailer Homesense opened within the existing TK Maxx store in Horsham’s Forum.

The store offers what it calls an ‘off-price concept’ which has one-of-a-kind and branded homeware with savings of up to 60 per cent.

Its range includes cookware, furniture, lighting, decorative items, bedding, bathroom accessories and gifts.

A Homesense spokesman said: “We are delighted to finally open our doors to the shoppers of Horsham.

“We greeted excited shoppers this morning as they headed in to discover the unique homeware finds on offer.

“Our rapidly changing assortments create a treasure trove shopping experience that our customers love and we are so excited to share it with Horsham.

“We encourage shoppers to stop by often to find eclectic and branded homeware, always at amazing value.”