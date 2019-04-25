New wildflower meadow for Ifield

A new wildflower meadow is set to be created in Ifield by Crawley Borough Council.

Labour councillors Peter Smith and Geraint Thomas, cabinet member for environmental services and sustainability, have been working with the council’s streetscene team to identify suitable sites.

The grass space at the junction of Hyde Drive and Rusper Road has been chosen for the next wildflower meadow site.

Work has started on rotovating the site, which will then by planted with wildflower seeds later.

Residents are being encouraged to come forward to help with planting if they wish.

The site will have some signs to explain the importance of wildflowers to the environment.

Increasing the number of wildflower sites not only improves the appearance of neighbourhoods but it provides a habitat for bees and other wildlife as well as reducing the council’s grass cutting costs.

Cllr Thomas said: “I am delighted that we have now been able to bring this site forward for conversion to a wilflower meadow. This will help to make the space more pleasant for residents as well as encourage wildlife.”

Cllr Smith added: “This is the natural next step in our ‘Pride in Ifield’ campaign in conjunction with our plans for increased tree planting across the ward.

“I would encourage any resident that has similar sites in mind for wildflower planting to get in touch with us so that we can see if we can bring it forward.”