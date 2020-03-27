NHS charity launches fundraising appeal to support hospital staff in West Sussex

An appeal has been launched to support staff at St Richard’s, Worthing and Southlands Hospitals during the coronavirus crisis.

Love Your Hospital, the dedicated charity of Western Sussex Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, has launched the Hospital Heroes COVID-19 Appeal to help staff caring for patients with the virus.

Hospital staff thank the public for their support

The charity, which raises funds to provide state-of-the-art medical equipment, upgrade hospital facilities and support staff development, is now focusing its efforts on supporting the health and wellbeing of clinical and non-clinical staff being hailed by the local community as ‘hospital heroes’.

Alan McCarthy, trust chairman said: “We are all so proud of our dedicated staff who are showing real resilience in helping us to deal with the coronavirus outbreak.

“Not only are they caring for the most vulnerable in our communities, but many staff are isolated from their own families and working longer hours than expected so they can be there for us all.

“I do hope everyone will get behind our charity’s Hospital Heroes COVID-19 appeal to help give back to staff during this challenging time.”

Coronavirus in the UK is still rising with the Government predicting more cases will emerge in the coming weeks.

In West Sussex, the most recent figures released today show that there are 69 confirmed cases in the county (Friday, March 27).

NHS staff – including nurses, doctors, midwives, paramedics, domestic cleaners, porters, pharmacists and other healthcare professionals – are among the most vital key workers in the ongoing fight against this virus, Mr McCathry said.

Funds raised from the appeal could help the charity provide ‘comfort packs’ for staff working long shifts, especially those who are staying in emergency accommodation, away from their own homes and families.

Unfortunately, due to hospital restrictions at present, St Richard’s, Worthing and Southlands Hospitals cannot accept physical donations or gifts, said Mr McCarthy.

Instead, staff are encouraging people to donate money so that the Trust can best decide where the need is greatest.

David Clayton-Evans, head of charity at Love Your Hospital, said: “We have been amazed at the level of support coming in from people across West Sussex and we know there is a real desire to make sure NHS staff are being cared for too.

“We have launched this COVID-19 appeal to do just that and I’d like to say a heartfelt thanks in advance to everyone for their support of our wonderful hospital teams who are doing a tremendous job.”

To donate to Love Your Hospital’s Hospital Heroes COVID-19 appeal, visit justgiving.com/campaign/WSHTHospitalHeroes

Financial donations may also be sent to: Love Your Hospital COVID-19 Appeal, St Richard’s Hospital, Stillman House, Spitalfield Lane, Chichester PO19 6SE or to make a donation by credit card over the phone, please call 0800 028 4890.

