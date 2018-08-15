No one injured in car fire on M23 near Handcross

No one was injured when a car caught fire on the A23 near Handcross earlier today.

Two fire engines were called to the incident just after 12.30pm.

A spokesman for West Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to a small vehicle fire on the A23 northbound near Handcross at 12.37pm.

“Two engines attended where a car was alight. The fire was extinguished using two breathing apparatus and two hose reels.

“The car was 70 per cent damaged by fire. We left at 1.17pm. There were no reports of injuries.”

READ MORE: Mum’s shock as daughter, 9, finds pornography on phone bought from Burgess Hill shop

Fire crews at the scene

Council responds to ‘shocking’ fly-tipping incident in Haywards Heath

Blind veteran and partner from Lindfield to fly 2,800 miles in hot air balloon