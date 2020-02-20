‘Obstruction’ on railway line between Haywards Heath and Lewes causes delays

An ‘obstruction’ on the railway line between Haywards Heath and Lewes is causing delays.

Southern rail said the line towards Lewes is currently blocked and as a result, services from Haywards Heath to Eastbourne/Ore via Lewes are being diverted via Brighton.

There is disruption on the railway line between Haywards Heath and Lewes

It confirmed services from Ore/Eastbourne via Lewes to Haywards Heath are running as scheduled.

A spokesman said on Twitter: “If you are travelling to Cooksbridge or Plumpton from Haywards Heath, please travel down to Lewes on the services being diverted to Brighton and change at Lewes for a train services back up to these stations.

“If you are travelling on the services that are being diverted via Brighton to Lewes stations on to Eastbourne and Ore, please allow for extra time to complete your journey.”

Engineers are said to be en route to remove the obstruction on the line.