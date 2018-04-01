Chilgrove launches ‘Juniper Fresh’ Gin and Tonic Toothpaste

Chilgrove Spirits will launch what is thought to be the UK’s very first Gin and Tonic Toothpaste today (April 1).

Unusually for a dental hygiene product, as a result of being tubed at 44% abv, this limited-edition toothpaste will be available exclusively from wine and spirits merchants nationwide.

True to its roots as the pioneers of grape-based gin in the UK, the Chilgrove team, assisted by Dr Fay Loposali from Axho laboratories, has developed a unique and gently abrasive compound made entirely from grapes.

This grape-based matrix is then combined with a juniper-led collection of botanicals along with a handful of other key ingredients.

The result is an elegantly flavoured toothpaste that will leave you feeling gin-fresh for up to 12 hours.

Christopher Beaumont-Hutchings, co-founder of Chilgrove Spirits in Sussex, adds: “Whilst researching a new series of breakfast cocktails we sampled a very broad range of our customers and discovered that whilst mint is a flavour that appealed to some in the morning, the vast majority would far rather start their day with the refreshing taste of a Gin and Tonic.

“Further research suggested to us that many workplaces in the UK have traditionally taken a negative view of their employees coming to work emanating an aroma of gin. From there, the solution of a Gin and Tonic toothpaste just seemed obvious to us, we’re genuinely staggered that there aren’t similar products already on the market.”