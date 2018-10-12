Here’s 9 top tips for staying safe on Sussex roads this autumn

Drivers are being given advice on how to avoid autumnal hazards on the roads.

Dangers include driving in the dark, avoiding animals that are more active at this time of year and sudden fog.

Top tips for staying safe have been compiled by LeaseCar.uk.

Tim Alcock from LeaseCar.uk said: “A change in seasons always means a change in driving conditions. We’ve had a lovely dry, bright summer and now we need to prepare ourselves for the chilly, wet weather and the road dangers these bring.

“We’ve put together advice for the different hazards, but the most important thing motorists need to remember is to slow down and leave plenty of room between them and the car in front.

“It’s also important to make sure your vehicle is in top condition too. Checking the wiper blades, bulbs and anti-freeze is a must.”

Top tips:

1. Dazzle

Low sun can cause a problem at this time of year making it difficult to see. Make sure you carry a pair of sunglasses in the car, use the sun visors and keep the windscreen clean. A grimy windscreen can make the glare worse. If you are being dazzled, slow down.

2. Wet weather

A quick shower can be just as dangerous on the roads as a heavy downpour, especially if it’s been dry for a while. Rainwater mixing with the oil, dirt and grime on the roads can make then slick and slippery. Slow down and make sure you have enough stopping distance should you need to break suddenly.

3. Driving in the dark

Being ready for night time driving is essential. Check the bulbs in your headlights and taillights and when you’re on the road, slow down and keep an eye out for pedestrians.

4. Wet leaves

A patch of wet leaves can be just as dangerous as a big puddle. Reduce your speed before driving onto them, and remember, they may be hiding a pot hole or other road hazard.

5. Check your wiper blades

After a summer of sunshine, it’s time to check your wiper blades. If they squeak as they wipe, then it’s probably worth replacing them.

6. Chilly mornings

The onset of autumn and winter means a dip in temperatures. Make sure your anti-freeze has been checked and you have everything you need to scrape the windscreen.

7. Icy roads

More of a problem during winter months, but some autumnal mornings can be icy. Try not to break suddenly or take corners too quickly. Be gentle with your acceleration and manoeuvres.

8. Fog

Fog can be a sudden hazard and it’s best to avoid driving if it’s too heavy. If you are caught out by quick falling fog, keep your speed low, use dipped lights and fog lights rather than full beamed lights and allow plenty of room for the car in front.

9. Animals

Deer are most active during the autumn months, October in particular, and are known to dart out into the road. If you see a deer, slow down and continue as usual.