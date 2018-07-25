National appeal to help identify man found dead

A national appeal to help identify a deceased man has been shared by Northamptonshire Police.

Investigators are asking for the public to help indentify a man who died in non-suspicious circumstances earlier this month.

He was found in Braunstone Lane East, Leicester, at around 10.30pm on July 11 and pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have released an artist impression of the man, as well as a photograph of a distinctive tattoo in the hope it will help identify him.

The man is described as white, 5ft 8in tall, slim build and believed to be between 25 and 40 years old.

He had dark brown hair with short brown facial hair. He has a tattoo on his left upper arm and a large vertical scar from his chest to abdomen. His left ear has also been pierced but he wasn’t wearing an earring when he was found.

He was wearing a green printed t-shirt, grey Ellesse jogging bottoms, a light grey sweatshirt with the writing Brookhaven across the chest and a grey hooded jumper. He was also wearing a blue baseball cap and khaki coloured trainers with an orange trim. His clothing and his face, arms and legs also had paint on them.

Detective Constable Steve Winterton said: “We have carried out extensive enquiries to try and identify this man, but so far, have not been successful.

“We appreciate that this is not the best way to potentially find out about the death of a loved one or friend, and we are sorry for any undue distress it may cause.

“But we need the public’s help to help us identify this man. If you recognise the tattoo pictured or the artist impression of the man looks familiar and you have not seen or heard from the friend or relative you think it looks like, please call us on 101, quoting incident 18*325451.”