Ofsted report hails 'outstanding' children

An Ofsted inspection at St Francis of Assisi School brought praise for teaching and an ‘outstanding’ rating for the children.

The school, in Southgate Drive, recently underwent a two-day inspection and was rated ‘good’ overall.

Celebrating a good Ofsted report at St Francis

The personal development, behaviour and welfare of the children received the top ‘outstanding’ rating.

In her report, lead inspector Joy Considine said: “Throughout the inspection, pupils demonstrated excellent attitudes and behaviour in classrooms and around the school. They are active, curious and motivated learners.”

Ms Considine said there had been “rapid improvements” at the school since Tim Hallett took over as headteacher in January 2017.

She added: “There has been a relentless focus on improving the quality of teaching, learning and assessment and, consequently, teaching has improved and is consistently good across the school.”

She added: “Leaders at all levels are passionate about their work and demonstrate an enthusiasm for making the school even better.

“They have a thorough understanding of what is working well and where further improvements can be made.”

Parents were equally as impressed, with the vast majority, responding to Ofsted’s Parent View questionnaire, saying they would recommend St Francis to another parent.

One said: “‘Both my children love this school, the ethos, the staff and the pupils. I feel confident that my children get the best care academically and pastorally.”

Mr Hallett said: “We are very pleased that Ofsted have acknowledged the hard work and dedication of our staff, pupils and governors in all aspects of the report and naturally delighted that children’s personal development, behaviour and welfare is described as ‘outstanding’.”

When it came to making further improvements, Ms Considine made recommendations relating to reading books and the pace and challenge of lessons.

Mr Hallett said: “Although we acknowledge that Ofsted make recommendations, the points identified are largely captured in our current school development plan and in line with the school’s self-evaluation.”