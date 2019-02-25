Old Crawley telephone box gets a new lease of life

A Crawley telephone kiosk has been given a new lease of life.

Crawley Borough Council adopted the telephone kiosk, between Ifield Road and Horsham Road in West Green, under BT’s Adopt a Kiosk scheme to conserve a piece of local history.

The revamp was undertaken by Tim Ralph from Ralph Restorations, who stripped the old paintwork, repainted it and replaced missing or damaged parts.

Jason Smith and Brian Sweet, from council contractor Mears, made bespoke noticeboards for the kiosk with materials donated by Buildbase.

The renovated kiosk is now being managed by the council as a community noticeboard and display feature for West Green Community Forum, St. Peter’s Church groups, Central Crawley Conservation Area Advisory Committee, West Green Foyer (YMCA) and Friends of Goffs Park.

Councillor Geraint Thomas, cabinet member for Environmental Services and Sustainability, said: “It is wonderful to see a piece of local history brought back to life and reused to suit the community’s needs.

“It is important that we look after the local characteristics of our neighbourhoods which make Crawley a unique place to live. I am delighted that the council was able to help make this project happen.”