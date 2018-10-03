Opening date announced for new Horsham Lidl store

Bosses of the Lidl supermarket chain have announced an opening date for a new store in Horsham.

In a statement today, the company says that work will start on the new store - in Foundry Lane, Horsham - in the new year “with a view to opening the store by the end of 2019.”

Planning permission to build the new store was granted last night by Horsham District Council.

The supermarket first revealed earlier this year that it wanted to open a multi-million-pound new store in Horsham, as part of its ongoing expansion plans within the UK.

The new store will include an in-store bakery, customer toilets and “ample parking for both cars and bicycles,” says the company.

The new store will create up to 40 new jobs.

Lidl UK’s regional head of property James Mitchell said: “We could not be more delighted to have received planning permission, and look forward to getting started on construction.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to sincerely thank the local community for all of their support, and very much look forward to opening our doors and offering our fresh, quality, great value products in the not too distant future.”

The German retailer has continued to expand over recent years. It says that more than two thirds of its products are British sourced - ranging from quality fruit and vegetables, to premium wines.

The planned store in Horsham will add to Lidl’s existing store portfolio of 720, and will form part of the company’s growth plans which will see it open up to 50 new stores a year.

Praise for new Horsham Lidl