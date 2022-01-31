Listeners were invited to make a small donation to Carers Support West Sussex when they submitted challenge suggestions for the team to do in – whether it be to eat five crackers in one minute with no water, play chubby bunnies, hold a plank for three minutes or a TikTok challenge.

More than 20 challenges were undertaken on air, and across its social media platforms.

Carers Support West Sussex chief executive Sonia Mangan

Carers Support West Sussex chief executive Sonia Mangan said: “Being an unpaid family friend carer can be both tough and wonderful and our team of staff and volunteers work to make a difference.

“We support over 30,000 unpaid carers in this county and we could not do this without the support from the community.

“Our heartfelt thanks go to the team at V2 and their listeners – you made a difference and gave us a laugh along the way!”

The partnership offered listeners three specific donation opportunities: £10 – to allow a volunteer to support six carers for one week; £20 – to make it possible for one young carer to go to a support group with their peers for three weeks; and £50 – to allow one person whose second language is English to have counselling in their first language.

V2 Radio managing director Alex Berry said: “We exist for the greater good of the community we serve, and this includes local charities and businesses alike.

“It makes us feel very proud that our listeners embrace our charitable initiatives by donating to Carers Support, a wonderful and much needed charity.