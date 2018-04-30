Fan’s View: We must thank Harry Kewell for such a positive season

The Crewe Alexandra result on Saturday was yet another reminder of just how badly we need to sign a proven striker this summer.

All in all though this season has been a positive one.

Steve Herbert: Flying the CTFC flag state side. View from my hotel room in Vegas. SUS-180430-104557002

As supporters and as a football club we have waited three seasons for a season of stability.

After two narrow escapes from relegation, all we have craved since relegation from League One is a campaign of progress and calm.

Well thanks to Harry Kewell, Warren Feeney, the players and all the coaching staff we have finally achieved just that.

I hope, like we all do, that this season has been the building block for future success.

Even if promotion isn’t achieved next season, a steady climb of league table position and a rise of our attendances is all that’s needed to gauge progress.

This summer Harry needs the financial backing that our owner Mr Eren has promised and the eight-year plan that he set out himself to move the club forward.

Nobody expects to reach the Championship in eight years and the size of our club certainly doesn’t warrant that at the moment.

But a team competing in the midriff of League One would be the ideal scenario for West Sussex’s only professional Football League club.

I heard on the grapevine last week that our Dutch superstar Enzio Boldewijn has signed a new deal with the club and if true that is fantastic news for all concerned. We have a core of seven or eight players that could easily play higher up the pyramid.

Enzio and the rest of these core players are key to us progressing once again next season.

I’m currently writing this week’s column stateside from my hotel room in Las Vegas. Now I’m not one for holidaying during the football season, but when you’re a married man you have to make compromises somewhere along the line.

But fear not, I fly back into Gatwick on Friday and I will certainly be at Mansfield the following day for our last league game of the season. COYR.