On Your Marks: A good way to get over jet lag + a FREE run night

There’s nothing quite like running round Tilgate Lake twice to get you over jet lag!

I was due to have my latest session with Owen Callaghan, fitness manager at K2 Crawley, on Monday of this week. But I was surprised with a trip to New York by my amazing wife Mandi for our 10th anniversary last week so I delayed the session by a day.

During the trip to New York I didn’t do any running, but we did a lot of walking. I think we averaged about 25,000 steps a day and I think Owen was impressed with that.

We landed Sunday lunchtime and I knew I would not be up for a Monday morning run, so I delayed it until Tuesday.

And I am glad I did. I still felt a bit jaded when I met Owen but the cobwebs were soon off as we ran from the K2 to Tilgate Lake, round that twice and then back to the leisure centre.

It was a struggle because I am having issues with my ankle and knee on my left leg.

Owen said we will monitor this and do some isolated exercises. Once the run was finished we did some good warm down stretches.

Owen reiterated the importance of the warm down.

When I am home watching the TV I must keep the joints moving - especially on that left leg. So when I am watching my latest boxset, I have to do my squats and stretches!

FREE RUN NIGHT AT K2 CRAWLEY

As part of my current On Your Marks challenge, myself and the fitness team at K2 Crawley are looking forward to hosting two FREE exclusive running workshops just for readers of the this website. And there are still spaces left! They will be open to beginners, fun runners or those with a running goal in mind – such as myself.

So if you are looking to get started with running, improve your Park Run time or complete a specific distance event such as a 10k or half Marathon, this is for you.

Simply come along (in trainers and workout gear) and meet myself and my running buddy/trainer Owen Callaghan – for some advice, fitness testing, top tips, basic nutritional advice, running drills, finishing with a run around the track together.

Session 1: Thursday March 1, 7pm @K2 Crawley

Session 2: Thursday April 5, 7pm @K2 Crawley

Maximum 20 people per session, first come first served, no booking. These sessions are free. Please arrive 10 minutes early to complete short contact form. The first 20 people to email mark.dunford@jpress.co.uk with the subject line K2 Crawley run night March 1 or April 5 will be in!