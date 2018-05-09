On Your Marks: The time is here, I’ll see you on the other side

So, the big race is here. All the training, everything I have written about over the past seven months will come to fruition when I cross the finishing line of the Run Gatwick Half Marathon on Sunday.

It has not been an easy journey. I have picked up a lot of injuries and niggles which have held me back but I need to put them out of my mind when I am on that 13-mile journey.

Another battle I have had is eating.

I love chocolate and apart from changing my diet accordingly, I had not been able to kick the chocolate.

I say ‘had’ because in the last week I haven’t bought or had any chocolate. This is a huge step for me and have one person to thank.

Karena Westergaard BA, PDCHyp, BSCH (Assoc), is a Clinical Hypnotherapist who runs a private clinical practice in Horsham.

Karena holds post graduate qualifications in Clinical Hypnotherapy from the University of West London (UWL) in addition to qualifications in Clinical Hypnotherapy from the London College of Clinical Hypnotherapy at diploma level.

During my first appointment, Karena wanted to find out about me, what my goals are and what’s holding me back.

As well as the chocolate, I told Karena I feel as if I am holding back because I am worried I will get injuries or exacerbate older ones.

After getting me in a relaxed state, I found out what my happy place was (a Test match day at Lord’s) and I was to use this as an anchor every time I was tempted to buy some chocolate.

This was the main takeaway from the first session and it worked.

The second session was more focussed on getting over those injuries and increasing my pain threshold by picturing the control room in my head (Pixar’s Inside/Out is what I saw!).

Having never experienced hypnotherapy before, I found it a wholly relaxing and positive experience and I honestly believe it will help get me over the line.

On crossing that finishing line, Karena asked me to imagine what that moment will be like. I hope that moment is one of me, being greeted by son Noah with the clock displaying a time less than 2hrs 40mins.

If that happens, I will be a very proud man. I hope every other runner in the Run Gatwick Half Marathon experiences a similar moment.

I wish everyone good luck and if you see me there, be sure to say hello.

Next week’s column will hopefully be a more detailed description of that moment I cross the finishing line.

I’ll see you all on the other side.

