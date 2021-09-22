This is exactly the boost we need for Gatwick and Crawley at this time.

Reports of a very large number of travel bookings since the weekend are very welcome indeed.

There are reports of a very large number of travel bookings since the weekend

With the government’s £68 billion furlough scheme winding down and it being mostly aviation and travel related employment still impacted, I’m hopeful these changes will have a major positive impact here in Crawley.

The government have been right to put public health at the heart of international travel policy and it is the success of our world-leading vaccination programme, with more than 80% of adults fully vaccinated in the UK, that is enabling a simpler and updated system that makes it easier all-round.

Reducing testing requirements for fully vaccinated travellers and lowering costs makes it much easier to travel. From October 4th, fully vaccinated passengers travelling from non-red list countries into England will no longer be required to take a pre departure test before arrival. Later in October, they will only have to take a day 2 lateral flow test, instead of a more costly PCR test.

The system for international travel is also being simplified by ending the traffic light system, providing greater stability for both the industry and passengers. From October 4th, there will no longer use a traffic light system, but instead be a red list of countries that are most at risk and where people should not travel to, and the rest of the world, which will be a merger of the green and amber country lists.

There have also been more countries removed from the red list.