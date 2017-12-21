TONY STAPLES: Festive chocolate puddings always go down well

Feeding the whole family this festive season? Then Tony Staples, executive head chef of the Arora Hotel in Crawley, has a gift of a recipe.

Nearly 2,000 people over the past few weeks have eaten this dessert in the hotel and I don’t remember seeing any leftovers on plates. It was our dessert of choice for the Christmas season and as it received a thumb’s up from so many people, I thought I should share it with you.

Tony Staples

Chocolate puds always bring a smile, but this one comes in triplicate – white, milk and dark in tempting bubbly layers. The recipe is simple to follow and I am sure there will be a ‘bowl-licker’ or two waiting in the wings to help with the washing up.

Make it up to 48 hours in advance so all you need to do is just bring it to the table.

Triple Chocolate Mousse

Serves 6-8

For the dark and milk chocolate mousse:

175g dark chocolate, chopped

175g milk chocolate, chopped

1 orange

splash of milk

2 egg yolks

8 egg whites

50g caster sugar

For the white chocolate mousse:

175g white chocolate, chopped

175ml double cream

1 egg white

To decorate:

grated chocolate

orange rind, finely grated

candied peel

Method

Put the dark chocolate into a large heatproof bowl set over a pan of gently simmering water. Heat until just melted.

Take care not to get the chocolate too hot. Add a splash of milk and mix well. Remove the bowl from the heat, leave to cool slightly and beat in 1 egg yolk. Leave on one side to cool. Do the same thing with the milk chocolate in a separate bowl, adding the milk and remaining egg yolk when melted. Grate the rind from half an orange and stir into the mixture.

Whip the egg whites until they resemble soft peaks and gradually whisk in the sugar.

Fold a quarter of the egg whites into each of the chocolates, and then whisk briefly to combine everything. Divide the remaining whipped egg white between both bowls of chocolate and fold in.

For the white chocolate mousse, melt the chocolate as above, stirring gently with a spatula – leave to cool a little. Lightly whisk the cream, and in a separate bowl, whisk the egg white until it resembles soft peaks. Fold the cream and then the egg whites into the melted white chocolate.

Layer each mousse in a mould or a glass. Allow to set for an hour before decorating with grated chocolate and orange rind.

Chef’s tip

Serve with a Christmas spiced cream. Whip 200ml of double cream until firm peaks. Sieve in three tabs of icing sugar and a teaspoon of mixed spice. Stir in 2 drops of vanilla essence. Pipe onto the mousses and sprinkle over crushed amaretti biscuits.

