Paddle boards stolen from Ardingly Reservoir in night raid

A number of paddle boards have been stolen following a night-time burglary at Ardingly Reservoir.

Police say that a motor engine cover was also stolen from the reservoir in College Road, Ardingly, some time between 6pm on October 3 and 8.30am the following day.

Officers have now released CCTV images of a man sought in connection with the burglary.

A spokesman said: “Anyone who recognises the man in these images, or who has any information about the incident, is asked to report it online or call 101, quoting serial 1090 of 04/10.

“Alternatively, you can visit the Crimestoppers website or contact the independent charity anonymously on 0800 555 111.”