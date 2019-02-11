Patrick set to cycle 7,000 miles from Twickenham to Tokyo in aid of Sussex hospice

He's beaten cancer three times so a 7,000 mile cycle ride to Japan holds no fear for Patrick McIntosh.

The 62-year-old, who has overcome bowel, skin and prostate cancer, is preparing to take on his next challenge supporting his local hospice, St Catherine’s Hospice, in the process.

He is attempting to cycle around the world to raise awareness of the fight against the disease. In May, Patrick will begin his epic cycle ride to Japan and eventually hopes to go on to circumnavigate the world.

Patrick will cross several continents in a staggered two year journey during his global cycling challenge. He will set off from St Catherine’s Hospice in Malthouse Road, cycling towards Pease Pottage, which will be the site of a new, larger hospice building in years to come. From there it’s off to Twickenham Stadium before cycling across Europe and Russia, with the aim of reaching Tokyo for the opening game of the Rugby World Cup on September 20.

As part of his cycle ride, Patrick is raising money for the new hospice building. He said: “It’s an honour to support St Catherine’s as part of my next big adventure. As a cancer survivor I know the importance of their vital care. And I want more people to be able to have hospice care in the future so I’m raising money for St Catherine’s new larger hospice.

When you’re seriously ill you need all the support you can get. Having the support of St Catherine’s expert nurses, doctors and wider teams really helps people to stay positive and live well for as long as they can. Staying positive and living well were things I found crucial to my own survival. Despite being told the most depressing news I tried not to let it get me down and believed that I could still make the most of life. Now I hope I’ll inspire and motivate others to do the same.”

After a well earned rest, Patrick intends to continue the next leg of his global cycle ride in early 2020. During this journey Patrick plans to cycle across North America and Iceland and to visit Ireland, Scotland and Wales on his route back home.

Patrick said: “The second leg of my journey is significant as it’s when St Catherine’s Hospice hopes to start the building work of their larger hospice. Knowing my cycle will help my local hospice to build more beds to provide care to more people with cancer and other terminal illnesses in the future will help keep me motivated when the going gets tough.”

For the latest updates on Patrick’s amazing adventure follow him on Twitter at: @KMGfoundation Or to donate to support Patrick in his epic cycling challenge please visit: https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/PatrickMcIntoshLifeCycle