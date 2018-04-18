Paul Bushell Cup family fun day returns

The Paul Bushell Cup returns to Crawley Town FC on Sunday April 29.

Now in its third year, the day runs from 11am until 6pm and will feature a charity football match – which kicks off at 12pm - alongside activities for children and families.

The event is being organised by Cherish and Dave Marshall to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF). Their friend, Paul Bushell, died of a heart attack in February 2016 at the age of 32. Since then their fundraising efforts have helped to raise over £9,400.

Cherish Marshall said: “It is two years since Paul sadly passed away. It is still very shocking to us as he was so young and he has left a big hole in the lives of many people.

“The fun day and football tournament has been a great way to remember Paul and this year we’re looking to make it bigger and better than ever. This year we have lots going on including water zorbing, a bouncy castle, bumper cars, a raffle and auction and the Fire Service are also holding a demonstration for us.

“It promises to be a great day for all involved and we’d love to see you there.”

Millie Hinton, BHF Fundraising Manager for Surrey, said: “Cherish and Dave have done an incredible job over the last three years. After the tragedy of losing their friend, they’ve created a hugely popular local event that’s raised thousands of pounds.

“Because of their amazing efforts we’re able to fund the research that can help stop the lives of people like Paul being cut so short. We hope that people in Crawley will support this event once again and continue to make it such a success.”

Last year the public raised an incredible £156.6 million for the BHF’s lifesaving research.

The BHF urgently needs more people to organise their own fundraising events like Cherish and Dave to continue its fight against heart disease.

People can get a fundraising pack with inspiration and tips to create their own event by visiting http://www.bhf.org.uk/yourway

