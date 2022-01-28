Pedestrian killed in Crawley collision
A 55-year-old man died due to a fatal collision in Crawley this week.
Sussex Police said the collision happened just before 8.25pm on Wednesday (January 26) in Turners Hill Road.
A blue Kia was joining the single carriageway between the leisure centre and Old Hollows which is when the incident happened, police confirmed.
According to police, the pedestrian, a local man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.
The road was closed for eight-hours while emergency services were at the scene.
Police are now appealing for witnesses.
Anyone with information or who was in the area at the time and has dashcam footage of the incident is asked to email [email protected] or call 101 quoting Operation Logie.