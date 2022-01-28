Pedestrian killed in Crawley collision

Sussex Police said the collision happened just before 8.25pm on Wednesday (January 26) in Turners Hill Road.

A blue Kia was joining the single carriageway between the leisure centre and Old Hollows which is when the incident happened, police confirmed.

According to police, the pedestrian, a local man, was pronounced dead at the scene. His next of kin have been informed.

Fatal Crawley collision

The road was closed for eight-hours while emergency services were at the scene.

Police are now appealing for witnesses.